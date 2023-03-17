The No. 8 seed Memphis Tigers (26-8) and the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) meet on Friday at 9:20 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on TNT.

Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: TNT

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is seven percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (40.2%).

This season, Florida Atlantic has a 25-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Owls are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 178th.

The Owls average 6.9 more points per game (78.8) than the Tigers give up (71.9).

Florida Atlantic has a 25-1 record when giving up fewer than 79.8 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison

At home, Florida Atlantic averages 82.1 points per game. On the road, it scores 75.9.

At home the Owls are giving up 64.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than they are away (67.5).

Florida Atlantic makes more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than away (9.9). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than away (38%).

Florida Atlantic Schedule