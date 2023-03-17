Friday's game between the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (23-9) and the Florida International Panthers (12-18) at Clive M. Beck Center has a projected final score of 68-62 based on our computer prediction, with East Tennessee State coming out on top. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM on March 17.

The Panthers' last contest on Wednesday ended in a 72-59 loss to Charlotte.

Florida International vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Clive M. Beck Center in Lexington, Kentucky

Florida International vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: East Tennessee State 68, Florida International 62

Florida International Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Panthers beat the UTEP Miners at home on January 19 by a score of 72-70.

Florida International has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (five).

Florida International 2022-23 Best Wins

72-70 at home over UTEP (No. 107) on January 19

51-48 at home over UTSA (No. 165) on January 21

86-67 at home over North Texas (No. 207) on December 31

50-44 at home over Charlotte (No. 211) on February 2

71-63 on the road over Charlotte (No. 211) on January 5

Florida International Performance Insights