The Golden State Warriors (36-34) are 5-point underdogs as they try to break a nine-game road slide when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (34-35) on Friday, March 17, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and NBCS-BA.

Hawks vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and NBCS-BA

NBA TV, BSSE, and NBCS-BA Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 119 - Warriors 117

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 5)

Warriors (+ 5) Pick OU: Under (248)



The Warriors' .471 ATS win percentage (33-36-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .420 mark (29-38-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Atlanta (7-14-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 5 points or more this season (31.8%) than Golden State (6-7) does as a 5+-point underdog (46.2%).

When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Golden State and its opponents are more successful (57.1% of the time) than Atlanta and its opponents (56.5%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Warriors are 7-16, while the Hawks are 23-16 as moneyline favorites.

Hawks Performance Insights

Atlanta has been carried by its offense, as it ranks fifth-best in the NBA by putting up 117.2 points per game. It ranks 23rd in the league in points allowed (117.5 per contest).

The Hawks rank 20th in the NBA with 24.6 dimes per game.

The Hawks are draining 10.7 three-pointers per game (25th-ranked in NBA) this year, while putting up a 35.3% three-point percentage (20th-ranked).

This year, Atlanta has taken 67.1% two-pointers, accounting for 75.9% of the team's baskets. It has shot 32.9% from three-point land (24.1% of the team's baskets).

