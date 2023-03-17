The No. 13 Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) are looking to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) on Friday. This 4-13 matchup in the Midwest Region bracket is scheduled for 9:55 PM.

Indiana vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: TBS

Indiana Stats Insights

The Hoosiers are shooting 49% from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points higher than the 40.3% the Golden Flashes allow to opponents.

Indiana has a 21-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.3% from the field.

The Hoosiers are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Flashes sit at 138th.

The 75 points per game the Hoosiers record are 9.3 more points than the Golden Flashes allow (65.7).

When Indiana totals more than 65.7 points, it is 18-5.

Kent State Stats Insights

The Golden Flashes' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have given up to their opponents (40.9%).

Kent State is 21-2 when it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.

The Golden Flashes are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoosiers sit at 254th.

The Golden Flashes put up 8.1 more points per game (76.6) than the Hoosiers allow their opponents to score (68.5).

Kent State is 23-4 when giving up fewer than 75 points.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison

Indiana scores 80.1 points per game when playing at home, compared to 67.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 12.6 points per contest.

The Hoosiers give up 65.4 points per game at home this year, compared to 72.2 in away games.

In home games, Indiana is making 1.8 more threes per game (6.4) than in away games (4.6). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to in away games (33.3%).

Kent State Home & Away Comparison

Kent State is putting up more points at home (83.9 per game) than on the road (68.3).

At home the Golden Flashes are conceding 65.7 points per game, 0.5 more than they are on the road (65.2).

Beyond the arc, Kent State sinks fewer treys on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (8.5), and makes a lower percentage away (32.1%) than at home (35.5%) too.

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/5/2023 Michigan W 75-73 Assembly Hall 3/10/2023 Maryland W 70-60 United Center 3/11/2023 Penn State L 77-73 United Center 3/17/2023 Kent State - MVP Arena

Kent State Schedule