How to Watch Kansas State vs. Montana State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 14th-seeded Montana State Bobcats (25-9) hit the court against the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The contest starts at 9:40 PM.
Kansas State vs. Montana State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: CBS
Kansas State Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Bobcats have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
- Kansas State has a 12-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.
- The Bobcats are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 138th.
- The 75.5 points per game the Wildcats score are 8.9 more points than the Bobcats allow (66.6).
- When Kansas State totals more than 66.6 points, it is 17-4.
Montana State Stats Insights
- The Bobcats have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, five percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
- Montana State is 19-5 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Bobcats are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 155th.
- The Bobcats' 74.2 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 69 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- Montana State is 20-6 when giving up fewer than 75.5 points.
Kansas State Home & Away Comparison
- Kansas State is posting 75 points per game this season in home games, which is 1.7 fewer points than it is averaging on the road (76.7).
- When playing at home, the Wildcats are surrendering 19.2 fewer points per game (61.4) than on the road (80.6).
- In home games, Kansas State is draining one fewer three-pointers per game (6.7) than on the road (7.7). It also owns a worse three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in away games (35.3%).
Montana State Home & Away Comparison
- Montana State is scoring more points at home (82.2 per game) than away (69.1).
- The Bobcats give up 63.2 points per game at home, and 67.7 away.
- At home, Montana State sinks 7.8 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more than it averages on the road (5.1). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.6%) than away (30.9%).
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/1/2023
|Oklahoma
|W 85-69
|Bramlage Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|@ West Virginia
|L 89-81
|WVU Coliseum
|3/9/2023
|TCU
|L 80-67
|T-Mobile Center
|3/17/2023
|Montana State
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
Montana State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/5/2023
|Northern Colorado
|W 84-73
|Idaho Central Arena
|3/7/2023
|Weber State
|W 60-58
|Idaho Central Arena
|3/8/2023
|Northern Arizona
|W 85-78
|Idaho Central Arena
|3/17/2023
|Kansas State
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
