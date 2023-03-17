Miami vs. Drake: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (25-7) will look to defeat the No. 12 seed Drake Bulldogs (27-7) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at MVP Arena. This matchup tips off at 7:25 PM.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami vs. Drake matchup.
Miami vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Miami vs. Drake Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami Moneyline
|Drake Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (-1.5)
|146.5
|-130
|+110
|DraftKings
|Miami (-2)
|146.5
|-130
|+110
|PointsBet
|Miami (-2.5)
|147.5
|-135
|+115
Miami vs. Drake Betting Trends
- Miami has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- Hurricanes games have gone over the point total 14 out of 31 times this season.
- Drake is 15-18-0 ATS this season.
- Bulldogs games have hit the over 15 out of 33 times this year.
Miami Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- Sportsbooks rate Miami considerably higher (29th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (36th).
- Sportsbooks have made the Hurricanes' national championship odds the same now (+10000) compared to the start of the season (+10000).
- Miami's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.
