The No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (25-7) will look to defeat the No. 12 seed Drake Bulldogs (27-7) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at MVP Arena. This matchup tips off at 7:25 PM.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami vs. Drake matchup.

Miami vs. Drake Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Miami vs. Drake Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Miami vs. Drake Betting Trends

Miami has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Hurricanes games have gone over the point total 14 out of 31 times this season.

Drake is 15-18-0 ATS this season.

Bulldogs games have hit the over 15 out of 33 times this year.

Miami Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Sportsbooks rate Miami considerably higher (29th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (36th).

Sportsbooks have made the Hurricanes' national championship odds the same now (+10000) compared to the start of the season (+10000).

Miami's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.

