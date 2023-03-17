Friday's contest features the Miami Hurricanes (25-7) and the Drake Bulldogs (27-7) clashing at MVP Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 74-71 win for Miami according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:25 PM ET on March 17.

According to our computer prediction, Miami should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 1.5. The two teams are projected to come in below the 146.5 over/under.

Miami vs. Drake Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 7:25 PM ET

7:25 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Line: Miami -1.5

Miami -1.5 Point Total: 146.5

146.5 Moneyline (To Win): Miami -130, Drake +110

Miami vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami 74, Drake 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami vs. Drake

Pick ATS: Miami (-1.5)



Miami (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (146.5)



Miami's record against the spread this season is 14-11-0, and Drake's is 15-16-0. The Hurricanes are 12-16-0 and the Bulldogs are 14-17-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams combine to score 154.7 points per game, 8.2 more points than this matchup's total. Miami has a 5-4 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over the past 10 games. Drake has gone 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.

Miami Performance Insights

The Hurricanes outscore opponents by 7.3 points per game (scoring 79.4 points per game to rank 24th in college basketball while allowing 72.1 per contest to rank 241st in college basketball) and have a +233 scoring differential overall.

The 31.9 rebounds per game Miami averages rank 173rd in the country, and are 2.8 more than the 29.1 its opponents record per contest.

Miami makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (154th in college basketball) at a 36.8% rate (48th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make while shooting 33.6% from deep.

The Hurricanes rank 12th in college basketball by averaging 102.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 219th in college basketball, allowing 92.8 points per 100 possessions.

Miami has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.9 per game (82nd in college basketball action) while forcing 12.2 (162nd in college basketball).

