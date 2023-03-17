Norchad Omier and Tucker DeVries are two players to watch on Friday at 7:25 PM ET, when the Miami Hurricanes (25-7) match up with the Drake Bulldogs (27-7) in the first round of the NCAA tournament at MVP Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Miami vs. Drake

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 7:25 PM ET

7:25 PM ET Arena: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

Albany, New York TV: TBS

Miami's Last Game

On Friday, in its most recent game, Miami fell to Duke 85-78. With 22 points, Isaiah Wong was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Isaiah Wong 22 2 2 2 0 2 Jordan Miller 17 7 3 1 0 1 Nijel Pack 11 2 1 1 1 1

Miami Players to Watch

Omier averages a team-best 9.7 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 13.6 points and 1.3 assists, shooting 59.1% from the field.

Jordan Miller posts 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Nijel Pack posts 13.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 39.4% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Wooga Poplar is putting up 8.3 points, 1.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

Miami Top Performers (Last 10 Games)