The No. 5 Miami Hurricanes (25-7) take on the No. 12 Drake Bulldogs (27-7) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, beginning at 7:25 PM.

Miami vs. Drake Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: TBS

Miami Stats Insights

The Hurricanes are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Miami is 22-4 when it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 76th.

The Hurricanes record 15.5 more points per game (79.4) than the Bulldogs allow (63.9).

Miami is 24-6 when scoring more than 63.9 points.

Miami Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Miami is posting 8.2 more points per game (83.4) than it is away from home (75.2).

In home games, the Hurricanes are allowing 3.9 more points per game (72.9) than on the road (69).

Looking at three-pointers, Miami has performed better when playing at home this year, making 8.3 treys per game with a 39.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 35.3% three-point percentage in away games.

Miami Schedule