The No. 12 Drake Bulldogs (27-7) are 2.5-point underdogs to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes (25-7) on Friday. Here are some insights into this 5-12 matchup in the Midwest Region bracket that begins at 7:25 PM, live on TBS. The matchup's over/under is set at 146.5.

Miami vs. Drake Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 7:25 PM ET

7:25 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Miami -2.5 146.5

Miami Betting Records & Stats

In 15 of 28 games this season, Miami and its opponents have combined to total more than 146.5 points.

Miami has an average total of 151.5 in its games this year, five more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Hurricanes' ATS record is 14-11-0 this season.

Miami has won 16, or 84.2%, of the 19 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Miami has a record of 16-2, a 88.9% win rate, when it's favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Miami has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Miami vs. Drake Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Miami 15 53.6% 79.4 154.7 72.1 136 147.4 Drake 10 32.3% 75.3 154.7 63.9 136 138.3

Additional Miami Insights & Trends

Miami has gone 8-2 over its last 10 contests, with a 5-4 record against the spread during that span.

Five of Hurricanes' past 10 outings have hit the over.

The Hurricanes score 79.4 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 63.9 the Bulldogs allow.

Miami has a 14-9 record against the spread and a 24-6 record overall when putting up more than 63.9 points.

Miami vs. Drake Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Miami 14-11-0 9-8 12-16-0 Drake 15-16-0 1-1 14-17-0

Miami vs. Drake Home/Away Splits

Miami Drake 16-1 Home Record 14-1 7-4 Away Record 6-6 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 7-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 83.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.3 75.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.5 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 2-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

