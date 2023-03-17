Friday's contest between the Michigan Wolverines (22-9) and UNLV Lady Rebels (31-2) going head to head at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a projected final score of 70-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Michigan, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on March 17.

In their most recent outing on Friday, the Wolverines suffered an 81-79 loss to Ohio State.

Michigan vs. UNLV Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Michigan vs. UNLV Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 70, UNLV 68

Michigan Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Wolverines beat the No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels, 76-68, on December 20.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Wolverines are 7-7 (.500%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories.

Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

76-68 over North Carolina (No. 19/AP Poll) on December 20

84-75 over Baylor (No. 36) on November 27

63-58 over South Florida (No. 38) on November 26

80-59 on the road over Purdue (No. 47) on January 10

80-75 at home over Nebraska (No. 51) on February 12

UNLV Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 27, the Lady Rebels took down the Illinois State Redbirds (No. 79 in our computer rankings) by a score of 73-66.

UNLV has seven wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 13th-most in Division 1.

The Wolverines have tied for the 64th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (six).

UNLV has 14 wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in Division 1.

UNLV 2022-23 Best Wins

73-66 at home over Illinois State (No. 79) on November 27

71-68 over San Diego State (No. 86) on March 7

65-59 at home over San Diego State (No. 86) on February 25

76-70 on the road over San Diego State (No. 86) on January 7

63-58 on the road over Colorado State (No. 90) on January 21

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines' +346 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.6 points per game (36th in college basketball) while allowing 63.5 per contest (160th in college basketball).

On offense, Michigan is tallying 73.2 points per game this year in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (74.6 points per game) is 1.4 PPG higher.

The Wolverines are putting up 78.6 points per game this season at home, which is 7.8 more points than they're averaging away from home (70.8).

Defensively Michigan has played worse at home this season, surrendering 63.6 points per game, compared to 62.3 in away games.

The Wolverines have been putting up 70.4 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 74.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

UNLV Performance Insights