Ole Miss vs. Gonzaga Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Friday's game features the Ole Miss Rebels (23-8) and the Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-4) matching up at Maples Pavilion in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 65-64 win for Ole Miss according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on March 17.
The Rebels fell in their last game 80-51 against South Carolina on Saturday.
Ole Miss vs. Gonzaga Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Ole Miss vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ole Miss 65, Gonzaga 64
Ole Miss Schedule Analysis
- Against the Georgia Lady Bulldogs, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Rebels notched their signature win of the season on January 12, a 66-58 road victory.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Rebels are 4-6 (.400%) -- tied for the 31st-most victories.
- The Rebels have seven wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in Division 1.
Ole Miss 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-58 on the road over Georgia (No. 39) on January 12
- 57-55 on the road over Alabama (No. 43) on February 26
- 78-63 at home over Mississippi State (No. 46) on January 26
- 61-50 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 46) on January 1
- 76-73 on the road over Arkansas (No. 49) on January 29
Gonzaga Schedule Analysis
- The Bulldogs took down the No. 24-ranked Tennessee Lady Volunteers, 73-72, on November 21, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Bulldogs are 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 31st-most victories.
- Gonzaga has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (seven).
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Rebels are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most wins.
Gonzaga 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-72 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 21
- 79-67 over Louisville (No. 19) on November 19
- 71-59 on the road over SFA (No. 57) on December 1
- 63-53 at home over Portland (No. 58) on February 11
- 73-66 on the road over Portland (No. 58) on January 14
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Ole Miss Performance Insights
- The Rebels' +387 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 69.3 points per game (100th in college basketball) while allowing 56.8 per outing (25th in college basketball).
- On offense, Ole Miss is putting up 66.5 points per game this season in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (69.3 points per game) is 2.8 PPG higher.
- In home games, the Rebels are putting up 11.3 more points per game (74.6) than they are on the road (63.3).
- Ole Miss is ceding 53.3 points per game this year in home games, which is 5.7 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (59.0).
- The Rebels have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 64.3 points per game in their last 10 contests, 5.0 points fewer than the 69.3 they've scored this year.
Gonzaga Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs put up 72.4 points per game (54th in college basketball) while allowing 59.6 per contest (63rd in college basketball). They have a +410 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 12.8 points per game.
- Gonzaga has averaged 0.3 fewer points in WCC action (72.1) than overall (72.4).
- The Bulldogs are scoring fewer points at home (71.3 per game) than away (74.2).
- At home Gonzaga is allowing 53.5 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than it is on the road (63.9).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Bulldogs are tallying 68.4 points per game, compared to their season average of 72.4.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.