Friday's contest at Colonial Life Arena has the Marquette Golden Eagles (21-10) going head to head against the South Florida Bulls (26-6) at 11:30 AM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 64-62 win for Marquette, so it should be a competitive matchup.

In their most recent outing on Tuesday, the Bulls suffered a 65-53 loss to Wichita State.

South Florida vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

South Florida vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 64, South Florida 63

South Florida Schedule Analysis

The Bulls' best win of the season came in a 70-65 victory against the No. 15 Texas Longhorns on December 2.

The Bulls have tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (four).

South Florida has six wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Bulls are 9-1 (.900%) -- tied for the 13th-most wins.

South Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

70-65 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 2

67-59 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on November 16

66-65 over Arkansas (No. 49) on December 21

67-62 on the road over Memphis (No. 62) on January 28

58-45 at home over Memphis (No. 62) on January 11

Marquette Schedule Analysis

The Golden Eagles notched their signature win of the season on February 8, when they beat the UConn Huskies, who rank No. 6 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 59-52.

The Golden Eagles have tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (four), but also have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 1 losses (10).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Marquette is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

The Bulls have the most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (nine).

Marquette 2022-23 Best Wins

59-52 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 8

68-61 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 19

70-66 over Gonzaga (No. 19/AP Poll) on November 20

61-38 at home over St. John's (NY) (No. 55) on February 18

57-47 over St. John's (NY) (No. 55) on March 4

South Florida Performance Insights

The Bulls' +375 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.0 points per game (70th in college basketball) while allowing 59.3 per outing (58th in college basketball).

In conference matchups, South Florida tallies more points per contest (72.7) than its overall average (71.0).

The Bulls are putting up 75.3 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 69.8 points per contest.

South Florida is allowing 56.7 points per game this year at home, which is 1.8 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (58.5).

On offense, the Bulls have picked up their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 73.6 points per contest over that span compared to the 71.0 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Marquette Performance Insights