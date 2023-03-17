Friday's game that pits the Marquette Golden Eagles (21-10) against the South Florida Bulls (26-6) at Colonial Life Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-62 in favor of Marquette. Tipoff is at 11:30 AM ET on March 17.

The Bulls head into this game after a 65-53 loss to Wichita State on Tuesday.

South Florida vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

South Florida vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 64, South Florida 63

South Florida Schedule Analysis

When the Bulls defeated the Texas Longhorns (No. 15 in the AP's Top 25) on December 2 by a score of 70-65, it was their signature win of the season thus far.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Bulls are 4-4 (.500%) -- tied for the 31st-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, South Florida is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Bulls are 9-1 (.900%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.

South Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

70-65 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 2

67-59 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on November 16

66-65 over Arkansas (No. 49) on December 21

67-62 on the road over Memphis (No. 62) on January 28

58-45 at home over Memphis (No. 62) on January 11

Marquette Schedule Analysis

The Golden Eagles' signature win this season came in a 59-52 victory against the No. 6 UConn Huskies on February 8.

The Golden Eagles have tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (four), but also have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (10).

Marquette has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (six).

The Bulls have the most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (nine).

Marquette 2022-23 Best Wins

59-52 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 8

68-61 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 19

70-66 over Gonzaga (No. 19/AP Poll) on November 20

61-38 at home over St. John's (NY) (No. 55) on February 18

57-47 over St. John's (NY) (No. 55) on March 4

South Florida Performance Insights

The Bulls outscore opponents by 11.7 points per game (scoring 71 points per game to rank 70th in college basketball while giving up 59.3 per outing to rank 58th in college basketball) and have a +375 scoring differential overall.

With 72.7 points per game in AAC matchups, South Florida is tallying 1.7 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (71 PPG).

At home, the Bulls are putting up 5.5 more points per game (75.3) than they are in road games (69.8).

South Florida cedes 56.7 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 58.5 in road games.

The Bulls have seen an increase in scoring recently, putting up 73.6 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.6 points more than the 71 they've scored this year.

Marquette Performance Insights