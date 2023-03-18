How to Watch the Lightning vs. Canadiens Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Coming off a win last time out, the Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Montreal Canadiens (who lost their most recent game) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Tune in to ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSUNX to watch the Lightning and the Canadiens hit the ice.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSUNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Lightning vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/28/2022
|Lightning
|Canadiens
|4-1 TB
|12/17/2022
|Canadiens
|Lightning
|5-1 TB
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning rank 14th in goals against, conceding 208 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL action.
- The Lightning's 238 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Lightning have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
- On the defensive end, the Lightning have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 28 goals over that span.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|69
|28
|68
|96
|83
|47
|100%
|Brayden Point
|69
|42
|37
|79
|37
|45
|51.1%
|Steven Stamkos
|68
|29
|40
|69
|49
|23
|54.5%
|Brandon Hagel
|69
|24
|32
|56
|39
|78
|28.9%
|Alex Killorn
|69
|21
|31
|52
|48
|36
|100%
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens concede 3.7 goals per game (255 in total), 29th in the league.
- With 191 goals (2.8 per game), the Canadiens have the NHL's 27th-ranked offense.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Canadiens have gone 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Canadiens have allowed four goals per game (40 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that time.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|69
|21
|30
|51
|42
|32
|47.4%
|Cole Caufield
|46
|26
|10
|36
|23
|19
|-
|Kirby Dach
|54
|12
|23
|35
|28
|25
|39.9%
|Josh Anderson
|67
|21
|10
|31
|23
|30
|43.9%
|Christian Dvorak
|64
|10
|18
|28
|34
|20
|52%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.