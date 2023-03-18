Magic vs. Clippers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 18
On Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, the Los Angeles Clippers (37-33) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Orlando Magic (28-42). It airs at 3:00 PM ET on BSFL and KTLA.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Clippers vs. Magic matchup in this article.
Magic vs. Clippers Game Info
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL and KTLA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Magic vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clippers Moneyline
|Magic Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Clippers (-7)
|228.5
|-300
|+250
|BetMGM
|Clippers (-6.5)
|228.5
|-300
|+230
|PointsBet
|Clippers (-6.5)
|227.5
|-275
|+230
|Tipico
|-
|226.5
|-280
|+235
Magic vs. Clippers Betting Trends
- The Clippers have a +9 scoring differential, putting up 112.8 points per game (21st in the league) and giving up 112.7 (10th in the NBA).
- The Magic have been outscored by 3.0 points per game (posting 111.6 points per game, 26th in league, while giving up 114.6 per outing, 17th in NBA) and have a -207 scoring differential.
- The two teams average 224.4 points per game combined, 4.1 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams combine to score 227.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than this contest's total.
- Los Angeles has covered 35 times in 70 games with a spread this season.
- Orlando has put together a 37-31-2 ATS record so far this season.
Magic and Clippers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Magic
|+100000
|+90000
|-
|Clippers
|+1200
|+600
|-
