Magic vs. Clippers Injury Report Today - March 18
The Orlando Magic (28-42) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to square off against the Los Angeles Clippers (37-33) on Saturday, March 18 at Crypto.com Arena, with the opening tip at 3:00 PM ET.
The Magic lost their most recent game 116-113 against the Suns on Thursday. Markelle Fultz scored a team-best 25 points for the Magic in the loss.
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jonathan Isaac
|PF
|Out
|Hamstring
|5.0
|4.0
|0.5
|Jalen Suggs
|SG
|Out
|Concussion
|9.7
|2.9
|3.2
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today
Clippers Injuries: Norman Powell: Out (Shoulder), Kawhi Leonard: Out (Knee), Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Tailbone)
Magic vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: BSFL and KTLA
Magic Season Insights
- The Magic put up just 1.1 fewer points per game (111.6) than the Clippers give up (112.7).
- Orlando has put together a 20-15 record in games it scores more than 112.7 points.
- The Magic have played better offensively in their past 10 games, generating 116.2 points per contest, 4.6 more than their season average of 111.6.
- Orlando hits 10.6 three-pointers per game (27th in the league) at a 34.7% rate (23rd in NBA), compared to the 13.1 per outing its opponents make, shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc.
- The Magic average 109.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (27th in league), and concede 112.0 points per 100 possessions (17th in NBA).
Magic vs. Clippers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Clippers
|-7
|226.5
