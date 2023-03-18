The Los Angeles Clippers (37-33) will look to build on a four-game home win streak when they square off against the Orlando Magic (28-42) on March 18, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena.

Magic vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: BSFL, KTLA

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic have shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 47.2% shooting opponents of the Clippers have averaged.

Orlando is 18-17 when it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Clippers are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 14th.

The Magic score only 1.1 fewer points per game (111.6) than the Clippers give up to opponents (112.7).

When it scores more than 112.7 points, Orlando is 20-15.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

The Magic put up 114.3 points per game at home, 5.4 more than away (108.9). On defense they give up 115.5 per game, 1.9 more than on the road (113.6).

At home the Magic are picking up 24.5 assists per game, 3.1 more than on the road (21.4).

Magic Injuries