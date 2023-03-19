Sunday's game at Nationwide Arena has the Florida Atlantic Owls (32-3) taking on the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (21-15) at 7:45 PM ET (on March 19). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 82-65 win as our model heavily favors Florida Atlantic.

According to our computer prediction, Florida Atlantic is projected to cover the point spread (15) against Fairleigh Dickinson. The two teams are expected to come in below the 149.5 total.

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Line: Florida Atlantic -15

Florida Atlantic -15 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): Florida Atlantic -1191, Fairleigh Dickinson +750

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 82, Fairleigh Dickinson 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Pick ATS: Florida Atlantic (-15)



Florida Atlantic (-15) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



Florida Atlantic has compiled a 22-11-0 record against the spread this season, while Fairleigh Dickinson is 15-18-1. The Owls are 17-16-0 and the Knights are 19-15-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams score 156 points per game, 6.5 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 games, Florida Atlantic is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall while Fairleigh Dickinson has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls are outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game with a +471 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.4 points per game (31st in college basketball) and give up 65 per outing (41st in college basketball).

The 35.7 rebounds per game Florida Atlantic averages rank 18th in college basketball, and are 5.8 more than the 29.9 its opponents collect per contest.

Florida Atlantic knocks down 9.7 three-pointers per game (12th in college basketball) at a 36.9% rate (42nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 per game its opponents make at a 31.7% rate.

The Owls score 101.3 points per 100 possessions (15th in college basketball), while giving up 84 points per 100 possessions (21st in college basketball).

Florida Atlantic and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Owls commit 11.2 per game (113th in college basketball) and force 12.1 (161st in college basketball action).

Fairleigh Dickinson Performance Insights

The Knights have a +127 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.5 points per game. They're putting up 77.6 points per game, 42nd in college basketball, and are allowing 74.1 per outing to rank 296th in college basketball.

Fairleigh Dickinson is 227th in the nation at 31.1 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.3 its opponents average.

Fairleigh Dickinson connects on 8.1 three-pointers per game (92nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

Fairleigh Dickinson has won the turnover battle by 3.7 per game, committing 11.1 (102nd in college basketball) while forcing 14.8 (28th in college basketball).

