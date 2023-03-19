How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (32-3) will try to advance to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament when they face the No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (21-15) on Sunday at 7:45 PM.
Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: truTV
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- This season, the Owls have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Knights' opponents have hit.
- Florida Atlantic is 15-1 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.
- The Knights are the 227th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Owls sit at 18th.
- The Owls average 78.4 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 74.1 the Knights give up.
- Florida Atlantic is 20-1 when scoring more than 74.1 points.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison
- Florida Atlantic is averaging 82.1 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is averaging 75.9 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Owls are surrendering 3.3 fewer points per game (64.2) than in road games (67.5).
- When it comes to total threes made, Florida Atlantic has fared better at home this year, draining 10.4 per game, compared to 9.9 on the road. Meanwhile, it has posted a 37.7% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 38.0% clip away from home.
Florida Atlantic Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|W 68-65
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/11/2023
|UAB
|W 78-56
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/17/2023
|Memphis
|W 66-65
|Nationwide Arena
|3/19/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|Nationwide Arena
