The No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (32-3) are set to take on the No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (21-15) with a Sweet 16 berth in the East Region of the bracket on the line on Sunday at Nationwide Arena. Florida Atlantic is a 15-point favorite to advance in this second round matchup, which airs on truTV. The point total for the matchup is 149.5.

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
  • Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • TV: truTV
  • Where: Columbus, Ohio
  • Venue: Nationwide Arena
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Florida Atlantic -15 149.5

Florida Atlantic vs Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Records & Stats

  • So far this season, the Owls have put together a 22-11-0 record against the spread.
  • Florida Atlantic has been at least a -1191 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.
  • The Owls have a 92.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Fairleigh Dickinson has a 15-18-1 record against the spread this year.
  • The Knights have a win-loss record of 1-3 with odds of +750 or worse this year.
  • Fairleigh Dickinson has an implied victory probability of 11.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Florida Atlantic 11 33.3% 78.4 156 65 139.1 142.1
Fairleigh Dickinson 18 52.9% 77.6 156 74.1 139.1 147.6

Additional Florida Atlantic vs Fairleigh Dickinson Insights & Trends

  • Florida Atlantic has gone 9-1 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Owls have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.
  • Fairleigh Dickinson has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • The Knights have gone over the total in four of their past 10 contests.
  • The Owls record just 4.3 more points per game (78.4) than the Knights give up (74.1).
  • Florida Atlantic has a 13-6 record against the spread and a 20-1 record overall when scoring more than 74.1 points.
  • The Knights score 12.6 more points per game (77.6) than the Owls allow their opponents to score (65).
  • When it scores more than 65 points, Fairleigh Dickinson is 10-13-1 against the spread and 16-10 overall.

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Florida Atlantic 22-11-0 3-0 17-16-0
Fairleigh Dickinson 15-18-1 2-1 19-15-0

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Home/Away Splits

Florida Atlantic Fairleigh Dickinson
17-0 Home Record 10-5
11-3 Away Record 8-9
10-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-1
9-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-8-0
82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5
75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7
8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0
9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-10-0

