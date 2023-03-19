A spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament East Region bracket is on the line when the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (32-3) meet the No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (21-15) on Sunday at 7:45 PM on truTV. Florida Atlantic has been installed as a 12.5-point favorite to win this second round matchup. The over/under is 149.5 for the matchup.

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
  • Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • TV: truTV
  • Where: Columbus, Ohio
  • Venue: Nationwide Arena
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Florida Atlantic -12.5 149.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats

  • In 11 of 33 games this season, Florida Atlantic and its opponents have gone over 149.5 points.
  • Florida Atlantic has an average total of 143.4 in its matchups this year, 6.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Owls have compiled a 22-11-0 record against the spread.
  • This season, Florida Atlantic has won 26 out of the 27 games, or 96.3%, in which it has been favored.
  • Florida Atlantic has been at least a -800 moneyline favorite seven times this season and won all of those games.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Florida Atlantic has a 88.9% chance to win.

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Florida Atlantic 11 33.3% 78.4 156 65 139.1 142.1
Fairleigh Dickinson 18 52.9% 77.6 156 74.1 139.1 147.6

Additional Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends

  • Florida Atlantic has gone 9-1 over its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • Five of Owls' past 10 games have gone over the total.
  • The Owls score 78.4 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 74.1 the Knights give up.
  • When Florida Atlantic puts up more than 74.1 points, it is 13-6 against the spread and 20-1 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Florida Atlantic 22-11-0 5-2 17-16-0
Fairleigh Dickinson 15-18-1 3-2 19-15-0

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Home/Away Splits

Florida Atlantic Fairleigh Dickinson
17-0 Home Record 10-5
11-3 Away Record 8-9
10-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-1
9-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-8-0
82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5
75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7
8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0
9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-10-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.