Gonzaga vs. TCU: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (29-5) will compete with the No. 6 seed TCU Horned Frogs (22-12) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This contest tips at 9:40 PM.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Gonzaga vs. TCU matchup.
Gonzaga vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Gonzaga vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Gonzaga Moneyline
|TCU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Gonzaga (-4.5)
|157.5
|-200
|+165
|DraftKings
|Gonzaga (-4.5)
|157.5
|-195
|+165
|PointsBet
|Gonzaga (-4.5)
|156.5
|-200
|+165
Gonzaga vs. TCU Betting Trends
- Gonzaga has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 19 times.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 19 out of 33 times this season.
- TCU has won 16 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 18 times.
- In the Horned Frogs' 34 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
Gonzaga Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- Sportsbooks rate Gonzaga lower (sixth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (fourth-best).
- The Bulldogs' national championship odds have decreased from +900 at the start of the season to +1400, the 77th-biggest change among all teams.
- Gonzaga has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
TCU Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- The Horned Frogs were +4500 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +3500, which is the 74th-biggest change in the country.
- TCU's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.8%.
