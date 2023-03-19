When the Atlanta Hawks (35-35) and San Antonio Spurs (18-52) face off at AT&T Center on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET, Trae Young will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Spurs

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Arena: AT&T Center

AT&T Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

Hawks' Last Game

The Hawks won their previous game versus the Warriors, 127-119, on Friday. Young starred with 25 points, and also had six rebounds and 12 assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 25 6 12 1 0 3 John Collins 22 5 0 1 1 4 Onyeka Okongwu 19 7 1 1 2 0

Hawks Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray puts up 20.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1.6 steals (sixth in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Clint Capela is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (11), and also puts up 11.9 points and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 9.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Saddiq Bey puts up 14 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 27.8 3.8 9.4 1.7 0.1 2.4 Dejounte Murray 18.5 4.6 5.4 1.6 0 1.4 Clint Capela 10.7 10.3 1 0.6 1.2 0 De'Andre Hunter 14.9 3.3 1.5 0.3 0.7 1.4 Onyeka Okongwu 10 6.4 1 0.8 0.9 0.1

