How to Watch Indiana vs. Miami on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (23-11) will compete with the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (26-7) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This contest tips off at 8:40 PM.
Indiana vs. Miami Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: TNT
Indiana Stats Insights
- The Hoosiers make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- Indiana is 18-4 when it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.
- The Hurricanes are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hoosiers sit at 90th.
- The 74.9 points per game the Hoosiers average are only 3.3 more points than the Hurricanes allow (71.6).
- Indiana has a 15-3 record when putting up more than 71.6 points.
Miami Stats Insights
- The Hurricanes have shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.
- Miami is 22-4 when it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.
- The Hurricanes are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoosiers sit at 245th.
- The Hurricanes average 10.7 more points per game (78.9) than the Hoosiers allow (68.2).
- Miami has a 17-2 record when giving up fewer than 74.9 points.
Indiana Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Indiana is putting up 12.6 more points per game (80.1) than it is in away games (67.5).
- The Hoosiers are allowing 65.4 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 6.8 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (72.2).
- In home games, Indiana is draining 1.8 more three-pointers per game (6.4) than away from home (4.6). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to away from home (33.3%).
Miami Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Miami scores 83.4 points per game. Away, it scores 75.2.
- At home, the Hurricanes give up 72.9 points per game. On the road, they concede 69.
- Beyond the arc, Miami knocks down fewer triples on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (8.3), and makes a lower percentage away (35.3%) than at home (39.3%) as well.
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|Maryland
|W 70-60
|United Center
|3/11/2023
|Penn State
|L 77-73
|United Center
|3/17/2023
|Kent State
|W 71-60
|MVP Arena
|3/19/2023
|Miami
|-
|MVP Arena
Miami Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Wake Forest
|W 74-72
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/10/2023
|Duke
|L 85-78
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/17/2023
|Drake
|W 63-56
|MVP Arena
|3/19/2023
|Indiana
|-
|MVP Arena
