Lightning vs. Devils Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 19
The Tampa Bay Lightning (42-22-6, riding a three-game winning streak) host the New Jersey Devils (44-18-7, losers of three in a row). The game on Sunday, March 19 begins at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSSUNX, and MSGSN.
The Lightning have gone 5-3-2 in their last 10 contests, scoring 32 goals while giving up 33 in that time. On 34 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored nine goals (26.5%).
Here is our prediction for who will secure the victory in Sunday's game.
Lightning vs. Devils Predictions for Sunday
Our projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Lightning 4, Devils 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-130)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Lightning (-0.8)
Lightning Splits and Trends
- The Lightning (42-22-6 overall) have an 8-6-14 record in games that have needed overtime.
- In the 17 games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 9-4-4 record (good for 22 points).
- In the eight games this season the Lightning recorded just one goal, they've finished 1-7-0 (two points).
- Tampa Bay has lost all seven games this season when it scored a pair of goals.
- The Lightning have scored at least three goals 53 times, and are 41-7-5 in those games (to register 87 points).
- In the 29 games when Tampa Bay has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 17-9-3 record (37 points).
- In the 40 games when it outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 25-11-4 (54 points).
- The Lightning's opponents have had more shots in 29 games. The Lightning finished 16-11-2 in those matchups (34 points).
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Devils AVG
|Devils Rank
|6th
|3.47
|Goals Scored
|3.46
|7th
|13th
|3.01
|Goals Allowed
|2.68
|4th
|13th
|32.2
|Shots
|34.3
|4th
|15th
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|28.3
|5th
|3rd
|25.7%
|Power Play %
|21.2%
|16th
|16th
|79.6%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.8%
|10th
Lightning vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSSUNX, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
