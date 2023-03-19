The Los Angeles Lakers (34-37) clash with the Orlando Magic (29-42) at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023. The matchup airs on SportsNet LA and BSFL.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Magic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Magic vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSFL

SportsNet LA and BSFL Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Magic vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Magic vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers score 116.5 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and allow 117 (21st in the league) for a -33 scoring differential overall.

The Magic put up 111.6 points per game (26th in league) while allowing 114.5 per contest (17th in NBA). They have a -202 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

The teams average 228.1 points per game combined, 1.9 fewer than this matchup's total.

These two teams allow 231.5 points per game combined, 1.5 more points than the total for this matchup.

Los Angeles has compiled a 34-35-2 record against the spread this season.

Orlando has covered 38 times in 71 matchups with a spread this season.

Magic and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +100000 +90000 - Lakers +2200 +1200 -130

Looking to place a futures bet on the Magic? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.