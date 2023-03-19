The Orlando Magic (29-42) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (34-37) at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, March 19 at 9:30 PM ET.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Magic claimed a 113-108 victory against the Clippers. Markelle Fultz scored 28 points in the Magic's win, leading the team.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jonathan Isaac PF Out Hamstring 5 4 0.5 Jalen Suggs SG Out Concussion 9.7 2.9 3.2

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), Mohamed Bamba: Out (Ankle), LeBron James: Out (Foot)

Magic vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and BSFL

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Magic Season Insights

The Magic's 111.6 points per game are 5.4 fewer points than the 117 the Lakers allow.

Orlando is 10-8 when it scores more than 117 points.

The Magic are posting 116.7 points per contest over their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 111.6.

Orlando knocks down 10.6 three-pointers per game (27th in the league) while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc (24th in NBA). It is making 2.4 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 13 per game at 35.2%.

The Magic rank 27th in the league averaging 109.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 16th, allowing 111.9 points per 100 possessions.

Magic vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -6 230

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.