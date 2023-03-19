The Orlando Magic (29-42) go up against the Los Angeles Lakers (34-37) at Crypto.com Arena on March 19, 2023.

Magic vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic are shooting 47.1% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 46.9% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.

Orlando has compiled a 19-17 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Magic are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 19th.

The Magic score 5.4 fewer points per game (111.6) than the Lakers give up (117).

Orlando is 10-8 when it scores more than 117 points.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

At home the Magic are better offensively, averaging 114.3 points per game, compared to 109.1 away. But they're not as good defensively, conceding 115.5 points per game at home, and 113.5 away.

At home the Magic are averaging 24.5 assists per game, 3.1 more than on the road (21.4).

Magic Injuries