South Florida vs. South Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Sunday's contest features the South Carolina Gamecocks (33-0) and the South Florida Bulls (27-6) clashing at Colonial Life Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-54 win for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on March 19.
The Bulls took care of business in their most recent game 67-65 against Marquette on Friday.
South Florida vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
South Florida vs. South Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 77, South Florida 54
South Florida Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Bulls took down the No. 15 Texas Longhorns, 70-65, on December 2.
- The Bulls have five wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the country.
- South Florida has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (six).
- The Gamecocks have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (seven).
South Florida 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-65 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 2
- 67-65 over Marquette (No. 41) on March 17
- 67-59 at home over Alabama (No. 42) on November 16
- 66-65 over Arkansas (No. 47) on December 21
- 58-45 at home over Memphis (No. 62) on January 11
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
South Florida Performance Insights
- The Bulls are outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game, with a +377 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.9 points per game (69th in college basketball) and give up 59.5 per outing (57th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, South Florida has averaged 72.7 points per game in AAC action, and 70.9 overall.
- At home the Bulls are scoring 75.3 points per game, 5.5 more than they are averaging away (69.8).
- South Florida allows 56.7 points per game at home, and 58.5 away.
- While the Bulls are scoring 70.9 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their previous 10 games, producing 71.4 a contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.