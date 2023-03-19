The No. 8 seed South Florida Bulls (27-6) enter play in their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (33-0) on Sunday at 1:00 PM. The winner will move on to the Sweet 16 in the N/A Region bracket.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

South Florida vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Bulls' 70.9 points per game are 20.1 more points than the 50.8 the Gamecocks allow.

When it scores more than 50.8 points, South Florida is 26-4.

South Carolina's record is 27-0 when it allows fewer than 70.9 points.

The Gamecocks average 21.7 more points per game (81.2) than the Bulls allow (59.5).

When South Carolina scores more than 59.5 points, it is 28-0.

When South Florida allows fewer than 81.2 points, it is 25-4.

The Gamecocks are making 46.8% of their shots from the field, 8% higher than the Bulls concede to opponents (38.8%).

The Bulls shoot 42.8% from the field, 11.5% higher than the Gamecocks allow.

South Florida Schedule