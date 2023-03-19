How to Watch Stetson vs. Milwaukee on TV or Live Stream - March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Stetson Hatters (17-13) battle the Milwaukee Panthers (21-11) at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023. The matchup airs on FloSports.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Stetson vs. Milwaukee Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: FloSports
- Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Stetson Stats Insights
- The Hatters are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Panthers allow to opponents.
- In games Stetson shoots higher than 40.8% from the field, it is 16-6 overall.
- The Panthers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hatters sit at 257th.
- The Hatters score 76.6 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 73.8 the Panthers give up.
- Stetson is 13-4 when scoring more than 73.8 points.
Stetson Home & Away Comparison
- Stetson puts up 83.9 points per game in home games, compared to 71.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 12 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Hatters are surrendering 69.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are allowing 76.8.
- Stetson is making 10.6 treys per game with a 39.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.8 more threes and 1.8% points better than it is averaging on the road (9.8 threes per game, 38% three-point percentage).
Stetson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/22/2023
|Austin Peay
|W 76-51
|Edmunds Center
|2/24/2023
|Lipscomb
|L 98-91
|Edmunds Center
|2/28/2023
|Lipscomb
|L 83-70
|Edmunds Center
|3/19/2023
|Milwaukee
|-
|Ocean Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.