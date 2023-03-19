The Oregon Ducks (20-14) and the UCF Knights (19-14) are slated to square off on Sunday at Matthew Knight Arena, with a tip-off time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, N'Faly Dante and CJ Kelly are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN.

How to Watch UCF vs. Oregon

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon TV: ESPN | Watch live on FuboTV

UCF's Last Game

On Wednesday, in its most recent game, UCF topped Florida 67-49. With 21 points, Kelly was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM CJ Kelly 21 4 2 0 0 2 Taylor Hendricks 17 8 0 2 2 1 Ithiel Horton 12 4 1 3 0 2

UCF Players to Watch

Taylor Hendricks is the Knights' top scorer (15.3 points per game) and rebounder (6.9), and puts up 1.4 assists.

Kelly is posting 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, making 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.

Ithiel Horton is averaging 12.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 37.9% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per contest.

Darius Johnson is averaging a team-high 4.3 assists per contest. And he is delivering 10 points and 3 rebounds, making 39.2% of his shots from the floor and 28.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.

Brandon Suggs gives the Knights 6.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

UCF Top Performers (Last 10 Games)