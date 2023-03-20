Florida vs. Wake Forest Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 20
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:43 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Monday's game between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-16) and the Florida Gators (17-14) at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum has a projected final score of 68-61 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Wake Forest squad securing the victory. Game time is at TBA on March 20.
The Gators head into this matchup after a 66-63 win over Wofford on Thursday.
Florida vs. Wake Forest Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Florida vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wake Forest 68, Florida 61
Florida Schedule Analysis
- When the Gators defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide, the No. 43 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 81-77 on February 23, it was their season's signature victory.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Gators are 2-9 (.182%) -- tied for the 48th-most wins, but also tied for the 36th-most defeats.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Florida is 4-4 (.500%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.
Florida 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-77 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on February 23
- 76-73 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on December 11
- 61-52 over Green Bay (No. 57) on November 24
- 61-52 on the road over Missouri (No. 70) on February 26
- 77-73 over Houston (No. 73) on November 26
Florida Performance Insights
- The Gators have a +8 scoring differential, putting up 69.0 points per game (107th in college basketball) and giving up 68.7 (286th in college basketball).
- Florida has averaged 5.1 fewer points in SEC games (63.9) than overall (69.0).
- The Gators score 74.3 points per game at home, and 61.5 on the road.
- Florida gives up 64.4 points per game at home, and 73.5 on the road.
- The Gators are posting 61.4 points per game in their previous 10 games, which is 7.6 fewer points than their average for the season (69.0).
