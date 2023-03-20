How to Watch the Miami (FL) vs. Indiana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 1 seed Indiana Hoosiers (28-3) will look to secure a place in the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the No. 9 seed Miami Hurricanes (20-12) on Monday at Assembly Hall, starting at 8:00 PM.
Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: ESPN
Miami (FL) vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison
- The Hurricanes put up an average of 70.5 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 61.8 the Hoosiers allow.
- Miami (FL) has put together a 16-7 record in games it scores more than 61.8 points.
- Indiana's record is 22-0 when it gives up fewer than 70.5 points.
- The 81.3 points per game the Hoosiers record are 17.5 more points than the Hurricanes give up (63.8).
- Indiana is 26-2 when scoring more than 63.8 points.
- Miami (FL) is 17-9 when giving up fewer than 81.3 points.
- The Hoosiers shoot 49.9% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Hurricanes concede defensively.
- The Hurricanes make 40.8% of their shots from the field, 2.2% higher than the Hoosiers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Miami (FL) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/2/2023
|Boston College
|W 84-69
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/3/2023
|Virginia Tech
|L 68-42
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/18/2023
|Oklahoma State
|W 62-61
|Assembly Hall
|3/20/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
