Cole Anthony's Orlando Magic take on the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Anthony, in his last time out, had 17 points in a 111-105 loss to the Lakers.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Anthony, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Cole Anthony Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.6 16.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 4.8 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.2 PRA 22.5 21.1 24 PR 18.5 17.2 20.8 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.7



Cole Anthony Insights vs. the Wizards

Anthony is responsible for taking 8.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.9 per game.

He's made 1.2 threes per game, or 8.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Magic rank 12th in possessions per game with 102.1. His opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.1 possessions per contest.

The Wizards are the 16th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 113.5 points per game.

Conceding 42.6 rebounds per contest, the Wizards are the 12th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Wizards are ranked eighth in the NBA, giving up 24.3 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Wizards are ranked seventh in the league, allowing 11.9 makes per game.

Cole Anthony vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/21/2023 22 6 6 1 0 3 1

