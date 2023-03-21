The Orlando Magic (29-43) and the Washington Wizards (32-39) are set to meet on Tuesday at Amway Center, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Paolo Banchero is one of the players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Magic vs. Wizards

Game Day: Tuesday, March 21

Tuesday, March 21 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Banchero, Kristaps Porzingis and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Magic's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Magic fell to the Lakers on Sunday, 111-105. Franz Wagner scored a team-high 21 points (and contributed seven assists and eight rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Franz Wagner 21 8 7 2 0 0 Paolo Banchero 21 6 3 0 0 1 Cole Anthony 17 5 3 1 1 3

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Magic Players to Watch

Banchero is tops on the Magic with 20 points per contest and 6.6 rebounds, while also putting up 3.6 assists.

Wagner posts 18.7 points, 4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the field and 36.1% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Markelle Fultz paces his team in assists per game (5.7), and also puts up 14 points and 4.1 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals (10th in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 15.6 points, 2.4 assists and 8.9 rebounds per contest.

Cole Anthony posts 12.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Markelle Fultz 17.6 4.4 6.4 1.7 0.4 0.5 Paolo Banchero 20.7 6.6 3.8 0.5 0.7 1.3 Franz Wagner 18.1 4 3.8 0.6 0.2 1.6 Cole Anthony 16 4.8 3.2 0.8 0.2 1.7 Wendell Carter Jr. 13.3 6.8 1.2 0.6 0.4 1.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.