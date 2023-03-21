Magic vs. Wizards Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 21
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Orlando Magic (29-43) and the Washington Wizards (32-39) play in a game bookmakers have posted as a pick 'em at Amway Center on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and NBCS-DC.
Magic vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL and NBCS-DC
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Amway Center
Magic vs. Wizards Score Prediction
- Prediction: - Wizards 114 - Magic 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Wizards
- Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 0)
- Pick OU:
Over (225.5)
- The Magic have covered the spread more often than the Wizards this year, sporting an ATS record of 38-31-3, compared to the 32-37-2 record of the Wizards.
- Orlando (5-10) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 0 points or more this season (33.3%) than Washington (20-24-2) does as a 0+-point underdog (43.5%).
- When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Washington and its opponents don't do it as often (47.9% of the time) as Orlando and its opponents (50%).
- The Magic have a .400 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-9) this season while the Wizards have a .356 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (16-29).
Magic Performance Insights
- Orlando has struggled to score points this season, ranking fifth-worst in the league with 111.5 points per game. It has played better on defense, ranking 17th by allowing 114.4 points per contest.
- When it comes to assists, the Magic are putting up just 22.9 dimes per game (fourth-worst in league).
- While the Magic rank in the bottom five in the NBA in threes per game with 10.6 (fourth-worst), they rank 25th in the league with a 34.5% three-point percentage.
- Orlando has taken 64.3% two-pointers and 35.7% from beyond the arc this season. Of the team's buckets, 73.8% are two-pointers and 26.2% are three-pointers.
