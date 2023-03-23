A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup features the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) to decide which of the squads is heading to the East Regional final when it tips off on Thursday at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 9:00 PM, airing on TBS.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic matchup in this article.

Florida Atlantic vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Florida Atlantic vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline
DraftKings Tennessee (-5.5) 131 -240 +200 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Tennessee (-5.5) 131 -250 +200 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Florida Atlantic vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

  • Florida Atlantic has compiled a 22-10-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Owls have covered the spread once when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
  • Tennessee has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
  • In the Volunteers' 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4500
  • Florida Atlantic has a 2.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.