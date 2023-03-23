When the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Atlantic Owls face off in their Sweet 16 matchup at Madison Square Garden on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, Santiago Vescovi and Johnell Davis will be two of the top players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Tennessee

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV: TBS

Florida Atlantic's Last Game

In its most recent game, Florida Atlantic defeated Fairleigh Dickinson on Sunday, 78-70. Its high scorer was Davis with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Johnell Davis 29 12 5 5 0 1 Alijah Martin 14 3 2 1 1 2 Vladislav Goldin 8 6 0 0 1 0

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Davis is averaging a team-high 13.9 points per contest. And he is producing 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists, making 50% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

Alijah Martin gets the Owls 13.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also puts up 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Vladislav Goldin paces the Owls in rebounding (6.4 per game), and produces 10.4 points and 0.4 assists. He also averages 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Nicholas Boyd is the Owls' top assist man (2.6 per game), and he delivers 8.8 points and 4.1 rebounds.

Bryan Greenlee gives the Owls 7.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Florida Atlantic Top Performers (Last 10 Games)