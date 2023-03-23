The Orlando Magic, Gary Harris included, face off versus the New York Knicks on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Harris, in his last game (March 21 win against the Wizards) posted 22 points, two steals and two blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Harris' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Gary Harris Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.7 8.7 Rebounds 2.5 2.0 1.6 Assists -- 1.2 1.1 PRA -- 11.9 11.4 PR 11.5 10.7 10.3 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.5



Gary Harris Insights vs. the Knicks

Harris has taken 6.5 shots per game this season and made 3.0 per game, which account for 4.4% and 4.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Harris is averaging 4.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Magic rank 12th in possessions per game with 102.1. His opponents, the Knicks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

Conceding 112.8 points per game, the Knicks are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Knicks have conceded 42.3 rebounds per game, which puts them ninth in the NBA.

The Knicks concede 24.9 assists per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

The Knicks allow 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 23rd-ranked in the league.

Gary Harris vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 27 3 3 1 1 0 2

