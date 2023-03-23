The Tampa Bay Lightning (42-24-6) visit the Ottawa Senators (34-32-5) at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday, March 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN5, BSSUN, and RDS2, with each team back in action after a loss. The Lightning are coming off a 3-2 defeat to the Montreal Canadiens, while the Senators were beaten by the Boston Bruins 2-1 in their last outing.

Over the past 10 contests, the Lightning have recorded a 5-4-1 record after totaling 29 total goals (seven power-play goals on 30 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 23.3%). Their opponents have scored a combined 30 goals in those games.

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we project to bring home the win in Thursday's hockey action.

Lightning vs. Senators Predictions for Thursday

Our projections model for this game expects a final score of Senators 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Senators (+105)

Senators (+105) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Senators (-0.3)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning have finished 8-6-14 in overtime matchups as part of an overall record of 42-24-6.

Tampa Bay is 9-5-4 (22 points) in its 18 games decided by one goal.

In the eight games this season the Lightning recorded only one goal, they've finished 1-7-0 (two points).

Tampa Bay has lost all nine games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Lightning have scored at least three goals 53 times, and are 41-7-5 in those games (to register 87 points).

In the 30 games when Tampa Bay has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 17-10-3 record (37 points).

In the 41 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 25-12-4 (54 points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents 30 times, and went 16-12-2 (34 points).

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 8th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.08 20th 13th 3.04 Goals Allowed 3.24 19th 13th 32.1 Shots 33.3 6th 16th 31.1 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 3rd 25.5% Power Play % 23.7% 7th 14th 79.9% Penalty Kill % 82.4% 7th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Lightning vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN5, BSSUN, and RDS2

ESPN+, TSN5, BSSUN, and RDS2 Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.