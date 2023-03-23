The New York Knicks (42-32) face the Orlando Magic (30-43) as 3.5-point favorites on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSFL, and MSG. The point total for the matchup is 228.5.

Magic vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -3.5 228.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

Orlando has combined with its opponent to score more than 228.5 points in 32 of 73 games this season.

Orlando's games this season have had an average of 226.1 points, 2.4 fewer points than this game's total.

Orlando has a 39-33-0 record against the spread this year.

The Magic have come away with 23 wins in the 57 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Orlando has won 18 of its 46 games, or 39.1%, when it is the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

Orlando has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Magic vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Knicks vs Magic Total Facts Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 35 47.3% 115.4 227.1 112.8 227.2 224.7 Magic 32 43.8% 111.7 227.1 114.4 227.2 225.4

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

Orlando has a 4-5 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over its past 10 contests.

Seven of the Magic's last 10 outings have hit the over.

Against the spread, Orlando has had better results away (21-16-0) than at home (18-17-0).

The Magic's 111.7 points per game are just 1.1 fewer points than the 112.8 the Knicks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.8 points, Orlando is 27-9 against the spread and 22-15 overall.

Magic vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Knicks and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 41-33 12-10 39-35 Magic 39-33 29-17 37-36

Magic vs. Knicks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Knicks Magic 115.4 Points Scored (PG) 111.7 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 23-18 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 27-9 25-16 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 22-15 112.8 Points Allowed (PG) 114.4 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 31-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 30-12 31-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 26-17

