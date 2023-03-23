Markelle Fultz's Orlando Magic match up versus the New York Knicks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Fultz, in his most recent action, had 17 points, five assists and two steals in a 122-112 win over the Wizards.

With prop bets available for Fultz, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Markelle Fultz Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 14.1 17.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.2 Assists 6.5 5.7 6.4 PRA 27.5 23.9 27.8 PR 21.5 18.2 21.4 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.4



Markelle Fultz Insights vs. the Knicks

Fultz has taken 11.4 shots per game this season and made 5.8 per game, which account for 9.4% and 10.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Fultz's opponents, the Knicks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th in the NBA with 100.9 possessions per game, while his Magic rank 12th in possessions per game with 102.1.

The Knicks are the 11th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 112.8 points per game.

Conceding 42.3 rebounds per contest, the Knicks are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Knicks are ranked 12th in the NBA, giving up 24.9 per game.

Conceding 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest, the Knicks are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA.

Markelle Fultz vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 32 21 4 6 0 0 1

