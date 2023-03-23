A.J Hoggard and Markquis Nowell are two players to watch on Thursday at 6:30 PM ET, when the Michigan State Spartans square off against the Kansas State Wildcats in their Sweet 16 matchup at Madison Square Garden.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Kansas State

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV: TBS

Michigan State's Last Game

In its previous game, Michigan State defeated Marquette on Sunday, 69-60. Its high scorer was Tyson Walker with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyson Walker 23 2 2 1 0 0 Joey Hauser 14 10 0 1 0 1 A.J Hoggard 13 3 4 1 0 1

Kansas State's Last Game

On Sunday, in its most recent game, Kansas State defeated Kentucky 75-69. With 27 points, Nowell was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Markquis Nowell 27 2 9 3 0 3 Keyontae Johnson 13 4 3 1 0 1 Nae'Qwan Tomlin 12 6 0 2 4 0

Michigan State Players to Watch

Hoggard posts a team-leading 5.9 assists per game. He is also averaging 12.5 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 41.3% from the field.

Joey Hauser leads his team in rebounds per game (7.1), and also puts up 14.3 points and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Walker leads his squad in both points (14.8) and assists (2.8) per game, and also puts up 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jaden is putting up 9.6 points, 1.1 assists and 4 rebounds per contest.

Mady Sissoko posts 5.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Kansas State Players to Watch

Nowell is the Wildcats' top assist man (7.8 per game), and he puts up 17.1 points and 3.5 rebounds. His assist average ranks him second in college basketball.

Keyontae Johnson is the Wildcats' top scorer (17.5 points per game) and rebounder (7), and contributes 2.2 assists.

The Wildcats receive 10.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Nae'Qwan Tomlin.

Desi Sills is averaging 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, making 44.7% of his shots from the floor.

Cam Carter is averaging 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 37.1% of his shots from the floor.

Michigan State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Joey Hauser 17.2 6.4 1.5 0.3 0.3 3.3 A.J Hoggard 12.4 3.9 6.4 0.8 0.1 0.7 Tyson Walker 17.1 2.4 3.3 1 0.1 1.6 Jaden 10.6 4.2 0.8 1.1 0.2 1.7 Malik Hall 8.1 3.7 1.1 0.9 0.3 0.8

Kansas State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)