The No. 2 UCLA Bruins (31-5) and the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs (30-5) will meet on Thursday to compete for a spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. UCLA is favored by 1.5 points in the Sweet 16 matchup, which tips off at 9:45 PM on CBS. The matchup's point total is set at 145.5.

UCLA vs. Gonzaga Odds & Info

  • Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
  • Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Favorite Spread Over/Under
UCLA -1.5 145.5

UCLA vs Gonzaga Betting Records & Stats

  • The Bruins are 17-16-0 against the spread this season.
  • UCLA has a record of 26-2, a 92.9% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Bruins.
  • Gonzaga is 13-19-0 ATS this year.
  • This year, the Bulldogs have won five of seven games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Gonzaga has a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

UCLA vs. Gonzaga Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
UCLA 9 27.3% 74.1 161.4 60.2 133.3 137.1
Gonzaga 25 78.1% 87.3 161.4 73.1 133.3 155

Additional UCLA vs Gonzaga Insights & Trends

  • UCLA is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Bruins have gone over the total six times.
  • Gonzaga has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 10-0 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • The Bulldogs have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 games.
  • The Bruins put up just one more point per game (74.1) than the Bulldogs give up (73.1).
  • UCLA has an 11-4 record against the spread and a 16-1 record overall when putting up more than 73.1 points.
  • The Bulldogs' 87.3 points per game are 27.1 more points than the 60.2 the Bruins allow.
  • When it scores more than 60.2 points, Gonzaga is 12-15 against the spread and 26-5 overall.

UCLA vs. Gonzaga Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
UCLA 17-16-0 17-13 17-16-0
Gonzaga 13-19-0 0-2 18-14-0

UCLA vs. Gonzaga Home/Away Splits

UCLA Gonzaga
17-0 Home Record 14-1
9-2 Away Record 7-2
10-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0
4-6-0 Away ATS Record 2-7-0
77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 92.9
69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 84.8
8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0
4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

