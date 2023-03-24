Friday's contest that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (28-6) versus the Colorado Buffaloes (25-8) at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at TBA on March 24.

Their last time out, the Hawkeyes won on Sunday 74-66 against Georgia.

Iowa vs. Colorado Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 24, 2023
  • Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Iowa vs. Colorado Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Iowa 74, Colorado 68

Iowa Schedule Analysis

  • Against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers on February 26, the Hawkeyes notched their signature win of the season, an 86-85 home victory.
  • The Hawkeyes have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (11).
  • Against Quadrant 2 teams, Iowa is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26
  • 89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4
  • 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2
  • 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7
  • 105-72 over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on March 5

Colorado Schedule Analysis

  • The Buffaloes registered their best win of the season on January 6, when they beat the Utah Utes, who rank No. 8 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 77-67.
  • The Buffaloes have 11 wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.
  • Colorado has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (four).

Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6
  • 61-53 on the road over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 20
  • 73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27
  • 72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13
  • 63-53 on the road over Oregon (No. 26) on February 3

Iowa Performance Insights

  • The Hawkeyes' +578 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 87.4 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 70.4 per contest (314th in college basketball).
  • Iowa's offense has been better in Big Ten games this year, posting 89.2 points per contest, compared to its season average of 87.4 PPG.
  • At home, the Hawkeyes are putting up 3.5 more points per game (89.4) than they are when playing on the road (85.9).
  • Defensively, Iowa has been better in home games this season, allowing 65.0 points per game, compared to 78.5 in road games.
  • The Hawkeyes' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, racking up 86.8 points a contest compared to the 87.4 they've averaged this year.

Colorado Performance Insights

  • The Buffaloes' +346 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.0 points per game (102nd in college basketball) while giving up 58.5 per outing (47th in college basketball).
  • Colorado scores fewer points in conference play (65.9 per game) than overall (69.0).
  • The Buffaloes are putting up more points at home (74.1 per game) than away (64.9).
  • Colorado allows 59.2 points per game at home, and 58.9 away.
  • The Buffaloes have performed worse offensively over their past 10 games, scoring 65.9 points per contest, 3.1 fewer points their than season average of 69.0.

