How to Watch the Miami (FL) vs. Villanova Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 4 Villanova Wildcats (30-6) and No. 9 Miami Hurricanes (21-12) will determine which of the squads is heading to the N/A Region bracket final when it tips off on Friday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, starting at 2:30 PM, airing on ESPN.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to watch this contest.

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Start your free trial today!

Miami (FL) vs. Villanova Scoring Comparison
- The Hurricanes put up an average of 70.5 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 58.4 the Wildcats give up.
- Miami (FL) is 17-8 when it scores more than 58.4 points.
- Villanova's record is 24-3 when it allows fewer than 70.5 points.
- The Wildcats average 7.1 more points per game (71) than the Hurricanes allow (63.9).
- Villanova has a 24-1 record when putting up more than 63.9 points.
- When Miami (FL) allows fewer than 71 points, it is 16-3.
- This year the Wildcats are shooting 44.2% from the field, only 0.8% higher than Hurricanes give up.
- The Hurricanes shoot 41.2% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Wildcats allow.
Miami (FL) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/3/2023
|Virginia Tech
|L 68-42
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/18/2023
|Oklahoma State
|W 62-61
|Assembly Hall
|3/20/2023
|@ Indiana
|W 70-68
|Assembly Hall
|3/24/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
