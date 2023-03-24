This Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 4 Villanova Wildcats (30-6) and No. 9 Miami Hurricanes (21-12) will determine which of the squads is heading to the N/A Region bracket final when it tips off on Friday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, starting at 2:30 PM, airing on ESPN.

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Miami (FL) vs. Villanova Scoring Comparison

  • The Hurricanes put up an average of 70.5 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 58.4 the Wildcats give up.
  • Miami (FL) is 17-8 when it scores more than 58.4 points.
  • Villanova's record is 24-3 when it allows fewer than 70.5 points.
  • The Wildcats average 7.1 more points per game (71) than the Hurricanes allow (63.9).
  • Villanova has a 24-1 record when putting up more than 63.9 points.
  • When Miami (FL) allows fewer than 71 points, it is 16-3.
  • This year the Wildcats are shooting 44.2% from the field, only 0.8% higher than Hurricanes give up.
  • The Hurricanes shoot 41.2% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Wildcats allow.

Miami (FL) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/3/2023 Virginia Tech L 68-42 Greensboro Coliseum
3/18/2023 Oklahoma State W 62-61 Assembly Hall
3/20/2023 @ Indiana W 70-68 Assembly Hall
3/24/2023 Villanova - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

