This Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 4 Villanova Wildcats (30-6) and No. 9 Miami Hurricanes (21-12) will determine which of the squads is heading to the N/A Region bracket final when it tips off on Friday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, starting at 2:30 PM, airing on ESPN.

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Miami (FL) vs. Villanova Scoring Comparison

The Hurricanes put up an average of 70.5 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 58.4 the Wildcats give up.

Miami (FL) is 17-8 when it scores more than 58.4 points.

Villanova's record is 24-3 when it allows fewer than 70.5 points.

The Wildcats average 7.1 more points per game (71) than the Hurricanes allow (63.9).

Villanova has a 24-1 record when putting up more than 63.9 points.

When Miami (FL) allows fewer than 71 points, it is 16-3.

This year the Wildcats are shooting 44.2% from the field, only 0.8% higher than Hurricanes give up.

The Hurricanes shoot 41.2% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Wildcats allow.

Miami (FL) Schedule