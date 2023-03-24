A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 1 Houston Cougars (33-3) and No. 5 Miami Hurricanes (27-7) will determine one of the squads heading to the Midwest Region bracket final when it tips off on Friday at T-Mobile Center, beginning at 7:15 PM, airing on CBS. Oddsmakers think Houston will emerge victorious in this one, naming the as 7.5-point favorites. The matchup has a point total of 138.5.

Miami vs. Houston Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -7.5 138.5

Hurricanes Betting Records & Stats

Miami's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 138.5 points in 23 of 30 outings.

Miami has a 150.6-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 12.1 more points than this game's total.

Miami is 16-11-0 against the spread this year.

Miami has been victorious in four of the eight contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Hurricanes have entered two games this season as the underdog by +280 or more and won each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 26.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Miami vs. Houston Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 13 39.4% 74.9 154 56.6 128.2 134.3 Miami 23 76.7% 79.1 154 71.6 128.2 147.2

Additional Miami Insights & Trends

Miami is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 contests.

The Hurricanes have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.

The Hurricanes put up an average of 79.1 points per game, 22.5 more points than the 56.6 the Cougars allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 56.6 points, Miami is 14-9 against the spread and 24-6 overall.

Houston vs. Miami Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 17-16-0 15-14 15-18-0 Miami 16-11-0 0-0 13-17-0

Miami vs. Houston Home/Away Splits

Houston Miami 16-2 Home Record 16-1 11-0 Away Record 7-4 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

