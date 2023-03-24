A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (28-8) and No. 3 Xavier Musketeers (27-9) will determine one of the squads heading to the Midwest Region bracket final when it tips off on Friday at T-Mobile Center, beginning at TBA. Sportsbooks think Texas will claim victory in this one, naming the as 4.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 148.5 in the matchup.

Texas vs. Xavier Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -4.5 148.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Texas vs Xavier Betting Records & Stats

The Longhorns are 17-16-0 against the spread this season.

Texas has a record of 12-1, a 92.3% win rate, when it's favored by -200 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Longhorns have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Xavier is 17-15-0 against the spread this season.

The Musketeers have a mark of 1-3 in contests where oddsmakers give them odds of +165 or worse on the moneyline.

Xavier has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Texas vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 12 36.4% 77.7 158.9 67.2 141 141.9 Xavier 22 68.8% 81.2 158.9 73.8 141 152

Additional Texas vs Xavier Insights & Trends

Texas has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its past 10 games.

The Longhorns have gone over the total twice in their past 10 games.

Xavier has gone 7-3 in its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

Four of the Musketeers' last 10 games have hit the over.

The 77.7 points per game the Longhorns put up are only 3.9 more points than the Musketeers allow (73.8).

Texas is 8-7 against the spread and 13-3 overall when scoring more than 73.8 points.

The Musketeers' 81.2 points per game are 14 more points than the 67.2 the Longhorns allow to opponents.

Xavier is 15-8 against the spread and 23-4 overall when it scores more than 67.2 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Texas vs. Xavier Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 17-16-0 8-10 15-18-0 Xavier 17-15-0 3-2 20-12-0

Texas vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits

Texas Xavier 17-1 Home Record 15-2 4-6 Away Record 7-4 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.5 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.